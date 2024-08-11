Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prothena by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,986,000 after acquiring an additional 417,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Prothena by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,270,000 after buying an additional 452,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after buying an additional 54,728 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Prothena by 99.7% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,001,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. Prothena has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $63.64.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

