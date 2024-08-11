PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.85.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.29. 725,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,355. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.65.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.12 million. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

