Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Payoneer Global Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

PAYO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $81,764.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,422,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,266.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $140,378.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 430,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $81,764.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,422,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,266.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,783,948 shares of company stock worth $9,713,888. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,509 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 241.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,643,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,481 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Payoneer Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,593,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 849,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after buying an additional 787,509 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

