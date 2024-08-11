Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

PSTX stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.