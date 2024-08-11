Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.84). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($6.17) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.5 %

CRBP stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.59. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $725,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,799. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

