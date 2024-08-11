Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Holley Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Holley in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLLY. Raymond James reduced their target price on Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Holley Stock Down 5.4 %

HLLY opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Holley has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.40 million. Holley had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Holley’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Holley by 129.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,997 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 1,717.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 582,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Holley by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 334,940 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 306,874 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Holley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

