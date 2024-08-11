Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Increased by Analyst

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for BrainsWay in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

BWAY has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

BrainsWay stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a PE ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.24. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 583.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

