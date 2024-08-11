Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Ferroglobe in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GSM opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 266.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

