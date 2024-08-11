Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Reduced by Analyst

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSZ. CIBC cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$9.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.