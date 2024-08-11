Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Reduced by B. Riley

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Genius Sports in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of GENI opened at $6.83 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $64,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

