Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Tigo Energy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Tigo Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 79.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TYGO. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $4.80 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

TYGO stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Tigo Energy has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.85.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

