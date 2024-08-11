Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Valmont Industries, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.12 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock opened at $280.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.