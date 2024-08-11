Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issued By B. Riley

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 226,919 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
