Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Issued By B. Riley

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $714.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 226,919 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

