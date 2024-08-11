Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

