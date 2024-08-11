Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lifted by B. Riley

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NewtekOne in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for NewtekOne’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.68 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEWT

NewtekOne Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NewtekOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 39,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,674 shares in the company, valued at $14,737,508.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Scott Price purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $25,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $272,963.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,737,508.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $265,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.