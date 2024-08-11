QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,202 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $7,024,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in GSK by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

