QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,717 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $82,854,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $61,327,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 365,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.86. 1,431,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,828. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

