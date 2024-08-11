QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 744 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 139,134 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 62,163 shares during the period. Finally, SRN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.19.

BABA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,755,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,626,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $101.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $202.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

