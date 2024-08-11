QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.2% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 28.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.7% during the second quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 50,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,264 shares of company stock worth $7,004,710. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.22.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $14.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $811.08. 799,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,625. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $757.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $755.61. The firm has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $850.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

