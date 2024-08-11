QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,868 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FERG stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $198.46. 803,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.72 and a 200 day moving average of $206.20.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

