QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 29,169 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,268 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,169 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,939,000 after acquiring an additional 488,978 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 77,640 shares during the period. Georgetown University increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 452,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 429,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 398,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.