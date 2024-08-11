QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

