QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $212,771,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 65.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 614,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,353,000 after purchasing an additional 242,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.06.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,766. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $180.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

