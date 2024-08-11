QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $9.11 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,988. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.56.
A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
