QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 358,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,938,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AMP traded up $4.46 on Friday, hitting $404.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.92 and its 200 day moving average is $420.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

