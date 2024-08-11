QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,811 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 794.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at $11,195,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.03. 752,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.38. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.