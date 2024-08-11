QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,149 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.82. 801,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,663. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.