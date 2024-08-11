QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,176 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after buying an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after buying an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 403,215 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.40. 1,554,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

