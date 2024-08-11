QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,473 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,473 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Orange by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after buying an additional 620,438 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Orange by 20.6% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 155,549 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Orange by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Orange by 16.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 44,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Orange by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 266,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research upgraded Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of ORAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 526,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,342. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

