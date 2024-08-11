Qtum Achieves Market Cap of $230.79 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $230.79 million and $24.69 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00003637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.20 or 0.04347128 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00035412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,270,156 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

