Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.12 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $223.38 million and $24.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003607 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,270,490 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

