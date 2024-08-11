QuarkChain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54.03 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $66.96 million and approximately $54.03 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,023,454,975 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

