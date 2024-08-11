Qubic Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.70 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Qubic has a total market cap of $192.95 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qubic has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 108,929,085,179,650 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 108,929,085,179,650 with 107,063,531,767,076 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000189 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,078,779.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

