Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 139,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,247. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Quest Resource

In other Quest Resource news, Director Glenn Culpepper bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $166,664.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $71,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenn Culpepper purchased 4,000 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock worth $404,609. 22.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 72.6% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.