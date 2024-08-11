Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.08)-(0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $668-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.98 million.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 1,658,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,450. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $503.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.10 million. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

In other Rackspace Technology news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $130,767.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Featured Stories

