Rally (RLY) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

Rally (RLY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $31.59 million and $718,970.44 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,194,129,171 tokens. The official message board for Rally is www.rallyprotocol.com/blog. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rallyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The RLY token is an ERC-20 native token that powers the RLY Network. RLY is multi-chain and can also be obtained on other blockchains through official bridges and canonical swaps maintained by the RLY Network Association.RLY is utilized by consumer applications to enable a token economy in order to drive growth, adopt community, and reward engagement.RLY Network is an ecosystem of consumer apps powered by RLY Protocol, a token-enabled software suite for developers that facilitates token launching, instant pricing, immediate liquidity, and the opportunity to earn weekly RLY Rewards.RLY Protocol is managed by the RLY Network Association, a Swiss-based non-profit.”

