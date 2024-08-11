Raymond James Boosts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $6.25

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $5.75 to $6.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,144,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $41,587,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

