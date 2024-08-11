Raymond James Downgrades PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) to Market Perform

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

PUBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Get PubMatic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PUBM

PubMatic Stock Performance

Insider Activity at PubMatic

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $5.54 on Friday, hitting $14.06. 4,047,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,477. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $702.02 million, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,324 shares of company stock worth $2,394,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,412,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 87,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,073.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.