RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $287.67.

RBC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

RBC stock opened at $277.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $309.01.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $831,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,607.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 137,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth $11,708,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,217 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 206,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,745,000 after buying an additional 48,209 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

