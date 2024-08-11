Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

RXRX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,176. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,144,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,723,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $78,068.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,144,216 shares in the company, valued at $48,723,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,682 shares of company stock worth $1,945,468. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 70,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

