RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.13. RecycLiCo Battery Materials shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 86,500 shares.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Trading Down 3.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$34.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.53.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
