Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REED traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

