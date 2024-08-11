Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $70.41 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

