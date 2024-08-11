Regulus Therapeutics’ (RGLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,627,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,000,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,400,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 453,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
