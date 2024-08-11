Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for International Seaways, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for International Seaways in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of -0.06. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $40.11 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,378.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,176. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Seaways by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after buying an additional 286,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,198,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,464,000 after acquiring an additional 122,642 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318,962 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 252,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,184,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.