Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:REZI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 2,673,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,079. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
