Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 2,673,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,079. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

About Resideo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,166.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.