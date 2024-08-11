Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.48.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

