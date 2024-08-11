Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.48.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

