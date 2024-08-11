REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

REV Group Stock Performance

NYSE:REVG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 871,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,680. REV Group has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.17 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. Research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in REV Group by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in REV Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 755,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

