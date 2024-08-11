Reviewing Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A Scholar Rock N/A -94.20% -65.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Scholar Rock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mesoblast and Scholar Rock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.47 million 94.35 -$81.89 million ($1.12) -5.51 Scholar Rock $33.19 million 20.30 -$165.79 million ($2.09) -4.04

Mesoblast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scholar Rock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mesoblast and Scholar Rock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 0 6 1 3.14

Mesoblast currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 264.67%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $26.43, indicating a potential upside of 212.76%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates to deliver novel therapies to treat a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and iron-restricted anemia. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

